Roanoke County teen reported missing

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

17-year-old Elijah Campbell has been missing since 2:00 a.m.

Campbell is a black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a cast on his leg. Police say Campbell is part of the police department’s Project Lifesaver program and that he has wandered off before. Officers are unable to locate him through a tracking device at this time, according to the county.

Campbell was last seen near his home off of Rutrough Road, wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

