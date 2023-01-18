Birthdays
Roanoke County teen reported missing

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

17-year-old Elijah Campbell has been missing since 2:00 a.m.

Campbell is a black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a cast on his leg. Police say Campbell is part of the police department’s Project Lifesaver program and that he has wandered off before. Officers are unable to locate him through a tracking device at this time, according to the county.

Campbell was last seen near his home off of Rutrough Road, wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the county to ask for a picture of Campbell.

