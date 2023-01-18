Roanoke woman arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro, of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers on January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke.

“During the interview TRYON-CASTRO admitted to being at the U.S. Capitol. She stated that she traveled to Washington, D.C. with her brother and a group of other individuals. TRYON-CASTRO was shown photographs of 060-AFO and she stated that she was the female in the photographs. TRYON-CASTRO stated that she lost the beanie she was wearing and that she threw away the shirt because it was covered in OC spray. Agents also showed TRYON-CASTRO video clips from inside the tunnel. TRYON-CASTRO told agents that she yelled at the crowd to “push!” while she was in the tunnel. TRYON-CASTRO also showed the agents the jeans she was wearing on January 6, 2021.”

She appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Tryon-Castro is charged with the following:

18 U.S.C. § 111(a)(1)- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3)- Civil Disorder 18 U.S.C. § 641- Theft of Government Property 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1)- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2)- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(4)- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(E)- Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.