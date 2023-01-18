Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day.

He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.

He learned the skills needed to start that business through on-the-job training, but also through the Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia (JASW).

We sit down with Miles and Keri Garnett, the President of JASW, about managing money, learning the value of a dollar, and how to become successful.

The above and following stories are part of a special Here @ Home edition called “Financially Free in 2023.”

