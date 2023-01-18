Temperatures soar today; big changes by the weekend

Dry and warm Wednesday

Rain chances return early Thursday

Much cooler air by the weekend

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Wednesday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day. We will end up with some upper 50s and low to mid 60s for highs which is 10-15° above average for mid-January. Low-end shower chances may arrive by late evening (past 10PM).

Increasing clouds today with highs in the 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

Our next round of rain is setting up to pass through primarily on Thursday. Right now passing showers are likely for most of the day Thursday as a stronger front moves in. Temperatures (both highs and lows) will be warmer than normal for both Wednesday and Thursday, but changes are expected soon.

Our next rain maker moves in Thursday with scattered rain showers.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY

Behind the front on Thursday we dry things out, but temperatures will drop and winds will increase. So for Friday, afternoon highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Forecasted wind gusts will read around 20-30+ MPH.

Saturday looks dry at this point, so if you are wanting to do any activities outdoors this will be the best day this weekend. It will be chilly though! Saturday morning temperatures will read in the near freezing in the 20s and low 30s. Highs will reach in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky with calmer winds.

Models are pointing towards another system bringing more rain late on Sunday. If temperature profiles trend cooler we could see some mixing on Sunday and into Monday morning, but for now looks to mostly be rain showers. We will have more details as we get closer and models have better agreement.

Models are not in agreement for Sunday's system. Really depends on how cold we are plus the arrival time of precipitation. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.