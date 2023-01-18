UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong.

The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25.

The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the poll. The ‘Hoos won 39 games last season and will return six starting position players from last year, including All-American third baseman Jake Gelof.

UVA’s season kicks off Friday, February 17 in Wilmington, North Carolina where the Cavaliers will take on Navy.

