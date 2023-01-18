Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong.

The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25.

The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the poll. The ‘Hoos won 39 games last season and will return six starting position players from last year, including All-American third baseman Jake Gelof.

UVA’s season kicks off Friday, February 17 in Wilmington, North Carolina where the Cavaliers will take on Navy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Fox attacks couple in Blacksburg
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

Latest News

FILE - This is a March 12, 2020, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA...
US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden welcomes NBA Champion Warriors, pledges support for California
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction
NCAA Football Roadtrip To Games