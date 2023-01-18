Virginia Tech president talks state of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is working toward a more affordable future for students at the university.

President Tim Sands gave his annual “State of the University” address Jan. 18.

He says it’s important for students to be able to be able to experience everything college has to offer without having to work multiple part-time jobs.

“The cost of higher ed in general has gone up over the last 30 years and the students who have the biggest burdens do not have the ability, or the time or the effort available, to have the actual student experience, which involves more than just the classroom experience,” Sands said.

Sands also says Tech set a record for applications to the university this year, breaking last year’s record.

