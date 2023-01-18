Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia Tech president talks state of Virginia Tech

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is working toward a more affordable future for students at the university.

President Tim Sands gave his annual “State of the University” address Jan. 18.

He says it’s important for students to be able to be able to experience everything college has to offer without having to work multiple part-time jobs.

“The cost of higher ed in general has gone up over the last 30 years and the students who have the biggest burdens do not have the ability, or the time or the effort available, to have the actual student experience, which involves more than just the classroom experience,” Sands said.

Sands also says Tech set a record for applications to the university this year, breaking last year’s record.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase

Latest News

Virginia Tech Outlines State of the University
Virginia Tech Outlines State of the University
Floyd County Offers Music Scholarship
Floyd County Offers Music Scholarship
Floyd County High School
Floyd County Choir alumni launch scholarship
The school board postponed a majority of its meeting so speakers would have the opportunity to...
Families pack school board meeting following shooting at Richneck Elementary