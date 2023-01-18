Birthdays
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25.

The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center.

Renee Powers, Trails and Greenways Coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, stopped by 7@four to chat about it.

Click here for more information.

