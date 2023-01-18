Water and sewer rates increase for Pittsylvania County residents

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Water and sewer rates are set to increase for Pittsylvania County customers.

Tuesday night, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the rates for the first time since 2013. A majority of county customers will see a 3% to 4% increase.

Chatham and Hurt customers will see larger increases due to increased bulk water costs that the supplying towns charge the County.

“It’s an issue that we didn’t want to do, but we felt like had to do to provide a better service to the citizens that are on these systems,” said Darrell Dalton, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “I didn’t want to, but with the cost increase and the materials, it’s something we had to do.”

The increase will go into effect on the next billing cycle, but will not change late fees, as they will remain at $10.

