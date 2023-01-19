Birthdays
2023 College Recruiting Outlook is out: What can graduates expect?

ROCS Grad Staffing offers insights on how to land that job after college
ROCS College Recruiting Outlook
ROCS College Recruiting Outlook(ROCS College Recruiting Outlook)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From 2005-2009, Stuart Mease was hired by the City Manager of Roanoke to attract and retain young adults. The purpose of talent attraction and retention continues to be a focal point for the growth of the region. After stints in career services at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Stuart is now working for ROCS Grad Staffing, which specializes in helping its clients hire talent having 0-5 years of experience.

Stuart joins us on Here @ Home along with Tom Moore, co-founder of the firm, ROCS Grad Staffing. ROCS has just released its College Recruiting Outlook for 2023 and both Stuart and Tom share some of the findings with us to help your college graduate or business attract talent.

Hear what they say is the overall demand for college graduates in 2023 and the most in-demand majors/academic disciplines businesses are looking for.

For more information, visit their website here.

