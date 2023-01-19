7@four previews Black Dog Salvage paint classes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Black Dog Salvage furniture paint classes are back after a COVID-19 hiatus.

7@four speaks with Susan “Swooz” Hudson, an artist and instructor at Black Dog Salvage about a class that will teach attendees how to paint furniture like a professional.

Students will learn the properties of the paint, how to prepare the furniture piece for paint, how to mix paint to create their desired color and several paint techniques.

The classes are three hours long from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Black Dog Salvage paint studio. Those interested in private classes can also schedule a time.

Classes cost $75 during their Winter Special. Classes are limited to six students per session to allow for one-on-one instruction.

