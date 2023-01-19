7@four previews Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two murder mystery dinners featuring a Valentine’s Day theme are coming to Roanoke and Bedford.

7@four speaks with Sabrina East about Jump Into Mystery’s “A Valentine to Die For Murder Mystery Dinner.”

The first event will be held February 5 at Well Hung Vineyard in Roanoke. Tickets are $30 a person to participate in the murder mystery and buy food separately, or $65 for a bundle that includes the event and dinner, including appetizer and desert.

The second event will be held February 11 at Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Tickets are $45 a person or $80 per couple and include the mystery, cheese and chocolates charcuterie spread and one drink ticket.

Both are interactive Valentine’s-themed dinners in which attendees will play a character, collect clue and interrogate suspects to solve a murder. The events are for adults only and tickets are nonrefundable.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.