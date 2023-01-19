Birthdays
Alzheimer’s Association advocates take legislative priorities to Capitol Square

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When lawmakers return to Richmond each year, advocates for important programs and priorities make the trek as well.

On Thursday, supporters of the Alzheimer’s Association, including some from our part of Virginia, visited with their legislators.

Margie Shaver is a resident of Roanoke County. And her family has been deeply affected by the disease.

“It’s just something that I can’t quite let go of,” Shaver said of her involvement with the organization. “And I feel like it’s a way to honor my mother and other family members who have had this disease. But also at this point in my life, it’s to hopefully prevent my daughters from having to come to Richmond or having to go to Washington DC to fight this disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has two major legislative priorities this year.

They include dementia training for police academy recruits, and renewal of the state commission devoted to Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

