Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway.

Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to deputies. He was charged and is being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Central Virginia Crime Stoppers says the investigation is ongoing. Tips may be made anonymously.

