Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bland Co. schools on lockdown; fugitive on the loose

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are currently searching for a suspect who is on foot following a pursuit resulting in a vehicle accident.

According to the BCSO Facebook page, the suspect is a black male approximately 5′11″ and weighs about 175lbs.

Residents in the Clear Fork area are urged to not approach the suspect and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Bland County schools are on lockdown at this time.

We will continue to bring updates as we receive them.

Bland Co. lockdown
Bland Co. lockdown(Bland Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Campbell, reported missing from Roanoke County
Missing teen found safe
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Radford University Military Makeover Airing on Lifetime
Radford University Military Makeover Airing on Lifetime
New Roanoke Business Looking To Bring More Adventures
New Roanoke Business Looking To Bring More Adventures
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover
Radford University Students Featured on Lifetime's Military Makeover
Chesterfield’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport issued a statement about the John...
Commonwealth’s Attorney says case involving Va. pastor might move forward
Chandler Scott is one of the students featured in an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with...
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel