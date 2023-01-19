Birthdays
Commonwealth’s Attorney to give update on John Blanchard criminal case

John Blanchard was arrested in a Chesterfield sex crimes sting in October 2021. His charges...
John Blanchard was arrested in a Chesterfield sex crimes sting in October 2021. His charges have since been dropped.(Stacey Davenport For Chesterfield)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Commonwealth’s Attorney is set to give an update on the case of a Virginia pastor arrested in a sex crimes sting.

John Blanchard was the lead pastor at Rock Church in Virginia Beach.

Then, in October 2021, he was one of 17 people arrested in a Chesterfield child sex crimes sting. He was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, but his charges were dropped a year later.

Now, Blanchard wants his record cleared, which Chesterfield’s Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz says he’s strongly against. However, Davenport’s office has stated in court records that it has “no objection” to the request.

WVEC reports that Davenport said the decision to nolle prosequi the charges were based solely upon the law, the facts of the case, and the professional experience and ethical duties of prosecutors.

Davenport also stated that it’s her office’s job to determine if a case can be successfully prosecuted.

However, Col. Katz says the decision not to move forward with the case was not due to a lack of evidence or a substandard investigation.

At this point, there’s no word if Blanchard’s request to have those records cleared has been approved.

Davenport is set to speak at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chesterfield County Courthouse.

