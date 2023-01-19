Danville Police Department seeks leaders for annual Youth Police Academy

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for youth leaders for its 5th annual Youth Police Academy.

30 kids have already signed up for the Academy, which is the maximum number they can accept. However, they are still in need of youth leaders. Youth leaders must have participated in the Academy before.

The three-week program will begin June 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The young cadets will experience what it’s like to be a police officer through the boot camp, learn CPR, hear from special guest speakers and more.

“This is a great way of deterring crime because they’ll say, ‘I know officer Brooks, I know Sergeant Ferguson, and I don’t want to do anything to upset them,’” said Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, Youth Engagement Officer for the Danville Police Department. “That’s why we’re trying to build these relationships and it’s a great opportunity for us to do so.”

Visit the Danville Police Department or its Facebook page to apply to become a youth leader.

