Four injured in Timbers Apartment shooting in Lynchburg

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg Wednesday night.

Police say they were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 3300 block of Old Forest Road, The Timbers Apartments, for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding, a 9-1-1 caller reported someone had been shot.

Police say an early investigation indicates two groups of people were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. One man and one woman left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle, later calling 9-1-1 from the 2800 block of Linkhorne Dr. Both people had sustained gunshot wounds from the Timbers Apartments scene and were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men had also sustained gunshot wounds and were still at the scene of the shooting when police got there. The two men were taken by the Lynchburg Fire Department to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both are listed in critical condition, according to police.

Three other people have been detained for questioning, according to the police department. However, the department says no arrests have been made.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and they are not seeking anyone else believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Davis with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6166.

Four Injured in Lynchburg Apartment Shooting
