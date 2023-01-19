Birthdays
January is National Eye Care Month

How to know if you need cataract surgery
cataract awareness month
cataract awareness month(WDAM Staff)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January is National Eye Care Month. As we age, we may be seeing some changes in our vision.

Dr. Will Griffeth, a cataract surgeon with Vistar Eye Center, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about cataracts and how they’re treated.

He also explains what’s involved with a cataract surgery.

Find more information at Vistar Eye Center or call (540) 855-5100

