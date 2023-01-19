Montgomery Museum adding additional mental health sessions

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is expanding access to its mental health clinics.

The museum launched its free mental health sessions last month, led by a licensed therapist.

Now, the museum is launching more classes in partnership with LewisGale.

“This was an out of box innovative way of thinking of combining cultural spaces with mental health and that accessibility and raising the awareness to the accessibility of mental health,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said. “We sort of threw something against the wall to see what would happen and we’re delighted; the reception of the public has been great.”

There are now two classes per month in January, February and March. Registration is open now for upcoming sessions.

