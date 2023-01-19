Birthdays
Montgomery Museum adding additional mental health sessions

Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopened on June 22
(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is expanding access to its mental health clinics.

The museum launched its free mental health sessions last month, led by a licensed therapist.

Now, the museum is launching more classes in partnership with LewisGale.

“This was an out of box innovative way of thinking of combining cultural spaces with mental health and that accessibility and raising the awareness to the accessibility of mental health,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said. “We sort of threw something against the wall to see what would happen and we’re delighted; the reception of the public has been great.”

There are now two classes per month in January, February and March. Registration is open now for upcoming sessions.

Click here for more information.

