Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Radford University students will appear on an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with Montel.

Sara Schafer and Chandler Scott are seniors at Radford University. Schafer and Scott both speak about serving in the military and how Radford helped them discover what was next in their lives.

They are highlighted in Operation Career, a segment that highlights businesses and organizations that help former military members and their families as they transition into civilian life after service.

Cullen Chavis also appears in a non-speaking role in the segment. Chavis served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then graduated from Radford in 2019.

Also appearing on the show is Bret Danilowicz, Ph.D., president of Radford University. Danilowicz speaks about the importance of serving those who have served us. He spotlights the university’s Military Resource Center which provides assistance and space on campus for military veterans, active-duty, reserves and their dependents.

Military Makeover is hosted by someone quite familiar with the military and what life holds after service. Former talk show host Montel Williams joined Military Makeover in 2018. He is well-known for The Montel Williams Show, which produced more than 3,300 episodes. However, Williams began his professional career in the United States Marine Corps. He was the first African-American Marine selected to attend the Naval Academy Prep School to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and become a commissioned Naval officer.

Schafer and Scott entered service early in life and share the circumstances that inspired them to serve their country. Schafer served six years in the United States Air Force, and Scott served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2016-2020.

Both talk about what brought them back to Radford University to build upon the education and skills they gained during that time and what really matters to them now.

To find out when the show air near you check your local listings or visit mylifetime.com/shows/military-makeover.

