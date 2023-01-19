Birthdays
Roanoke College announces disability studies concentration

Air7 Image of Roanoke College
Air7 Image of Roanoke College(Air7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has announced a new concentration into disability studies.

The disability studies requirement includes five courses which focus on disability theory and final capstone project.

“The rates at which people are being diagnosed with a disability increases every year; especially autism and dementia,” said Andréa Burchfield, assistant professor of psychology. “As numbers rise, students entering many career fields are more likely to encounter clients, patients and employees who live with a disability. Understanding the wide-ranging nature of disabilities will enable future professionals to provide better services.”

Teresa Milbrodt, co-creator of the concentration, also said the curriculum “focuses on the wide range of concerns held by people with disabilities” in which students can identify different personhood expressions to integrate into their professional and personal lives.

