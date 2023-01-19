Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name.

Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park.

The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95.

McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest Roanoke, who founded the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference. a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities across the commonwealth.

Her son spoke at the meeting and said he hopes the renaming of the park leads to further development of it.

