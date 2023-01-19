Search for armed and dangerous man leads to lockdowns at Bland County Schools

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A search for an armed and dangerous man in Bland County has led schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are searching for a person who is believed to be on foot after a vehicle pursuit resulted in a crash.

Deputies are looking for a Black male who stands 5′11″ and weighs 175 pounds.

Residents are asked to not approach if they see someone fitting the man’s description and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

