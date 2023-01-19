Spotty showers today with a possible wintry mix Sunday

Spotty showers across the area today

We’ll notice an increasing wind

Behind Thursday’s front drier, but cooler air sinks in

Scattered showers are expected Thursday as a cold front moves through. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY

Our next cold front is set to arrive Thursday with spotty, off/on showers expected. The morning commute may feature a few sprinkles, with coverage increasing slightly toward midday. While you should take the umbrella just in case, unlike the other recent fronts, we do NOT expect a widespread rain event. This will be more scattered coverage and very light. Rainfall generally less than .10″ through the day.

This will be the last of the very warm days. Highs return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will increase as the front passes and remain gusty into Friday. Wind gusts will generally be in the 15-25 mph range.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Behind the front on Thursday we dry things out, but temperatures will drop and winds will increase. So for Friday, afternoon highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Forecasted wind gusts will read around 20-30+ MPH. Areas near I-77 and along the WV/VA state line may see a few flurries Friday morning, but majority of the viewing area will wake up with partly sunny skies. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the highlighted areas from midnight Thursday through 4pm Friday.

We'll find winds in the 20-30mph range with a few gusts as high as 50mph. (WDBJ Weather)

Saturday looks dry at this point, so if you are wanting to do any activities outdoors this will be the best day this weekend. It will be chilly though! Saturday morning temperatures will read near freezing in the 20s and low 30s. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky with calmer winds.

Another soaking rain arrives Sunday and may mix with snow/sleet in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

Models are pointing towards another system bringing more rain Sunday. If temperature profiles trend cooler we could see a wintry mix early Sunday, but for now it looks to be mostly rain showers. Stay tuned for updates into the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week fairly dry with any leftover moisture producing snow showers in the higher elevations of West Virginia. We remain seasonably cold with highs in the 40s. There are some signs another system may try to enter the region by the middle of the week bringing yet another round of rain and perhaps some wintry mix for some.

The week starts with a lingering shower and even snow showers in the higher elevations. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

