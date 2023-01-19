Teens reported missing from Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing.

Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14.

Keira was last reported seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying one blue backpack and one black backpack. Caiden was wearing a hooded green Army jacket, navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, white baseball hat, black tennis shoes and a black backpack and a red bag.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts it asked to call 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.