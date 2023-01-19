Birthdays
Teens reported missing from Campbell County

(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing.

Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14.

Keira was last reported seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying one blue backpack and one black backpack. Caiden was wearing a hooded green Army jacket, navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, white baseball hat, black tennis shoes and a black backpack and a red bag.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts it asked to call 434-332-9574.

