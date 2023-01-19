Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities.

“When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”

Walker purchased a five-story building there in 2018, and now he’s undertaking a much larger opportunity: the acquisition and redevelopment of the 75-acre site.

Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council approved a performance agreement with Walker. Wednesday morning, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority gave its blessing.

The city will provide a $10 million forgivable loan and tax breaks. Walker has agreed to secure at least $50 million in private investment for the first phase of the project.

“To me it’s always been kind of hidden in plain view, and I think the present owners have done a really good job with a difficult asset of making the most of it,” Walker said in an interview. “And now I think they sense it’s time for somebody to come in and modernize the utilities, invest a ton of money and try to set the table for the next hundred years.”

Will Trinkle, President of CW Francis Real Estate and one of the current owners, agrees.

“I see it as maybe a city within a city. I see it as a place to live, a place to work, a place to play,” Trinkle said.

So do others who already have a major presence on the Roanoke Industrial Center site.

Mark Pace is President of EC Pace Co., and has redeveloped 120,000 square feet for multiple tenants.

“In my opinion, you’ve got a white board that is open for massive possibilities, so it’s just endless,” he said.

Carilion Clinic has a sports medicine orthopedic practice there, and Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee says she’s encouraged and excited about the project.

“It’s just a huge opportunity for something that I think that has great potential,” Agee told us, “and could be very viable, a very important part of the Roanoke landscape.”

So what does that mean?

Detailed planning will wait until Walker closes on the property in the Spring, but the first phase could include 375 apartments and commercial space for a restaurant. Working with existing tenants, he hopes to build an eclectic mix of businesses.

Cleanup of the property should begin in April, and Walker is promising “a ton of community engagement,” during the development of a master plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Elijah Campbell, reported missing from Roanoke County
Missing teen seen in Pulaski County; police agencies asked to be on the lookout

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
Henry County Expansion Will Lead to Jobs
Developer Outlines Plans for SE Roanoke's Riverdale
Developer Outlines Plans for SE Roanoke's Riverdale
4,500-Plus Still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing Waitlist
4,500-Plus Still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing Waitlist