Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities.

“When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”

Walker purchased a five-story building there in 2018, and now he’s undertaking a much larger opportunity: the acquisition and redevelopment of the 75-acre site.

Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council approved a performance agreement with Walker. Wednesday morning, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority gave its blessing.

The city will provide a $10 million forgivable loan and tax breaks. Walker has agreed to secure at least $50 million in private investment for the first phase of the project.

“To me it’s always been kind of hidden in plain view, and I think the present owners have done a really good job with a difficult asset of making the most of it,” Walker said in an interview. “And now I think they sense it’s time for somebody to come in and modernize the utilities, invest a ton of money and try to set the table for the next hundred years.”

Will Trinkle, President of CW Francis Real Estate and one of the current owners, agrees.

“I see it as maybe a city within a city. I see it as a place to live, a place to work, a place to play,” Trinkle said.

So do others who already have a major presence on the Roanoke Industrial Center site.

Mark Pace is President of EC Pace Co., and has redeveloped 120,000 square feet for multiple tenants.

“In my opinion, you’ve got a white board that is open for massive possibilities, so it’s just endless,” he said.

Carilion Clinic has a sports medicine orthopedic practice there, and Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee says she’s encouraged and excited about the project.

“It’s just a huge opportunity for something that I think that has great potential,” Agee told us, “and could be very viable, a very important part of the Roanoke landscape.”

So what does that mean?

Detailed planning will wait until Walker closes on the property in the Spring, but the first phase could include 375 apartments and commercial space for a restaurant. Working with existing tenants, he hopes to build an eclectic mix of businesses.

Cleanup of the property should begin in April, and Walker is promising “a ton of community engagement,” during the development of a master plan.

