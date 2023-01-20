1,000 new jobs expected with Amazon data center campuses in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish data center campuses across Virginia, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. Numerous areas in the Commonwealth are under consideration and will be decided at a later date, according to Youngkin.

These new campuses will “combine expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth,” according to Youngkin.

Amazon established its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006 and then a second headquarters in Arlington in 2018. 1,000 new jobs are expected with the new expansion.

“AWS has a significant presence in Virginia, and we are excited that AWS has chosen to continue their growth and expand their footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth. These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community.”

“Virginia is a world leader in innovation and cloud computing, thanks to its investment in a robust, highly-skilled workforce and emphasis on long-term public and private partnerships,” said Roger Wehner, Director of Economic Development, AWS. “Since 2006, AWS has invested more than $35 billion in Virginia, boosting the Commonwealth’s total Gross Domestic Product by nearly $7 billion and supporting thousands of jobs annually. Building on these successful beginnings, we plan to invest an additional $35 billion in the Commonwealth of Virginia by 2040 and create 1,000 jobs.”

