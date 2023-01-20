Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Attendance restrictions in place for Martinsville basketball games after fight at previous game

Disturbance at Martinsville basketball game
Disturbance at Martinsville basketball game(BTW21)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the final seconds of the high school boys basketball game Wednesday night, heated fans rushed onto the gym floor causing a disturbance.

“It was a rivalry team that we were playing,” said TJ Slaughter, Director of School Safety for Martinsville Schools. “It was a close game. There was, from my understanding, some talking back and forth and some taunting. I know games get heated, but that that’s not going be tolerated from our school division.”

No one was injured during the incident, but after the game, two students believed to be non-athletes, got into a physical fight in the parking lot of the Middle School.

As a result, only student athletes, their parents or guardians, and school officials are allowed into the basketball games until further notice.

“We just need to take a step back and review our procedures for our games and see if there’s anything that we can put in place to make it safer for our community,” added Slaughter.

School administration is reviewing the footage from the game, and anyone involved in the incident will be banned from all sporting events at Martinsville City Schools.

Slaughter says there is discussion of building a new gym to increase safety because the current one is one of the oldest in the state.

“It was built back in the 60s and it poses a lot of challenges. Spectators are close. We’ve always worried about the safety of the spectators and athletes getting hurt because it is such an old gym,” explained Slaughter.

Slaughter said they have not decided how long the attendance restrictions will be in place.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Chatham Hall riding academy
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
Chandler Scott is one of the students featured in an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with...
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel
Proposed Bedford County Schools Redistricting Debated
Proposed Bedford County Schools Redistricting Debated
Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Parents weigh in on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools