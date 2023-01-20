Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association.

The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons.

It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of the year which will spotlight their horses on a national level.

They currently have around 20 high school girls in their riding program.

“A big part of our program here at Chatham Hall, which is also a big part of the Recognized Riding Academy program, is education and horsemanship,” said Ally Doyon, Director of Riding for Chatham Hall. “Working with horses and being in the sport is not just about riding well, but it’s also about taking care of your horses well.”

They will have a Summer Riding Camp in June for girls ages 10 to 16. Visit Chatham Hall’s website to register.

