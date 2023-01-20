Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy

Chatham Hall riding academy
Chatham Hall riding academy(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association.

The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons.

It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of the year which will spotlight their horses on a national level.

They currently have around 20 high school girls in their riding program.

“A big part of our program here at Chatham Hall, which is also a big part of the Recognized Riding Academy program, is education and horsemanship,” said Ally Doyon, Director of Riding for Chatham Hall. “Working with horses and being in the sport is not just about riding well, but it’s also about taking care of your horses well.”

They will have a Summer Riding Camp in June for girls ages 10 to 16. Visit Chatham Hall’s website to register.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Disturbance at Martinsville basketball game
Attendance restrictions in place for Martinsville basketball games after fight at previous game
Chandler Scott is one of the students featured in an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with...
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel
Proposed Bedford County Schools Redistricting Debated
Proposed Bedford County Schools Redistricting Debated
Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Parents weigh in on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools