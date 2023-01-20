Birthdays
Clifton Forge all-abilities playground grant announced

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Outdoor Foundation has given a $10,000 grant to the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission for building an all-abilities park in Clifton Forge.

The commission says the playground equipment will have safe surfacing for bettering accessibility and inclusion. The park itself will be designed for all children to play alongside one another regardless of sensory or physical ability.

“We are thrilled to support the development of this park for people of all abilities,” said Virginia Outdoor Foundation Executive Director Brett Glymph. “Spaces such as these are vital to strengthening communities, improving health and connecting people to nature.”

A community meeting about the park is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Underground Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.

Courtney Howard, chair of the Clifton Forge Parks and Trails Committee, has specifically encouraged people with disabilities, their care circles and those from marginalized communities to attend and provide their input for the park itself.

