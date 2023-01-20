Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s most anticipated events is back.

Restaurant week is a chance to experience many dining options from over two dozen businesses downtown. This year, restaurant week will have set prices including $10 lunches, and restaurant choice specials for dinners as low as $25.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is also giving away $1,000 in gift cards to people who post their food photos on social media.

Organizers say this is a great way for restaurants to bring more business after the holidays.

Prices and menus have been shared in advance, so diners can plan ahead.

Reservations are encouraged.

Roanoke Restaurant week will run through January 29.

You can view the entire list of participating restaurants and menu prices by visiting downtownroanoke.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.