Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit

Council Member Martin Misjuns at a City Council meeting in early January. Misjuns filed the lawsuit years before he was elected to council.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly elected City Council member, Martin Misjuns, has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials.

Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council, for alleged breach of contract and violation of constitutional rights. Coming after a post on his public figure Facebook page that some community members called transphobic.

Misjuns is seeking backpay with interest along with other relief. The case is expected to go to court in April.

