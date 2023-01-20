HCPS superintendent announces retirement

Henry Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools’ superintendent has announced she will be retiring this summer.

Dr. Sandy Strayer has been an educator for 31 years and is set to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year in July.

Dr. Strayer plans to pursue opportunities that will allow her to continue to support her community and education.

She graduated from Drewry Mason High School and joined HCPS in 1992 as a teacher at Bassett High School and stayed there until 2001. She then served as an assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville High School until 2004 and was the assistant principal at Bassett High School for the 2004-2005 school year.

In 2005, she became principal at Collinsville Primary School and remained there until 2010, when she became director of secondary instruction and career and technical education. In 2014, she was named Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning and assumed the role of Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administration in 2017. She served as acting Superintendent from July-November 2018, when she was named to the superintendent role.

The school board will begin a search for the next superintendent soon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.