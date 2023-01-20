HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: For The Wood Brothers, music is a family tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Singer and guitarist Oliver Wood and his younger brother, Chris grew up in Colorado in a musical family.

“We started playing music together as kids and making little recordings,” says Wood.

Their dad was a biology professor and a folk musician.

“He was definitely a big influence on us and our mother was a poet. So, she was a word person, so we had a music guy and a word person,” says Wood.

When they got older, Oliver moved away and started a band with some friends.

Chris, a bassist, did the same.

While Oliver was more into southern music, he says Chris was more into jazz.

“We were for a good 10 to 15 years, we were really in completely different musical circles, and really grew apart actually, event as brothers. We just had different lives,” says Wood.

Years later, their love of music brought them back together.

“And then we got together and played, which I found to be pretty healthy in terms of we didn’t feel competitive. We didn’t have that brotherly competitiveness,” he says.

Fast forward to today, and The Wood Brothers have several albums under their belts.

The group also includes keyboardist and drummer, Jano Rix.

Their sound blends several musical styles.

“There’s definitely blues and rock and folk, but there’s touches of gospel and country and even jazz,” says Wood.

The band’s goal, he says, is to make new sounds.

New, even to their own ears.

“Our goal is to do something that we haven’t done before, or that we haven’t quite heard before like what if we played this country waltz with a weird jazz baseline,” says Wood.

The band has a new album coming out in mid-April called “Heart is The Hero”.

Wood says the audience will get to hear some of the new music at their upcoming concert at The Harvester.

“I look forward to coming to The Harvester. We love that place,” says Wood.

Click here for ticket information.

