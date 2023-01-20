Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Joseph Cunningham mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest.

Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.

January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Alhambra Road area regarding a man who had been shot. Deputies found the body of Kevin D. Hartless, 49 of Amherst County in a remote area of the forest. Cunningham was detained at the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, enter a tip number online here or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine Plans Run for Re-election
Senator Tim Kaine Plans Run for Re-election
Rain plus a light wintry mix is possible Sunday.
Full Forecast: Windy But Dry Friday; Next Weather Maker Moves in Sunday
Amazon Web Services, Inc. logo
1,000 new jobs expected with Amazon data center campuses in Virginia
Generic police lights
Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash