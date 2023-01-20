More sunshine today as our gusty wind continues

We’ll see more sunshine today

A Wind Advisory continues; gusts reach 40 MPH+

Nice weather continues into Saturday

Wind Advisories are issued for the counties in light brown through 4PM Friday. Gusts could reach as high as 50MPH for some locations.

The National Weather Service continues the Wind Advisory through 4pm.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Temperatures turn cooler behind the front setting us up for a cool end to the workweek. For Friday, afternoon temperatures will rebound back into the 40s and low 50s (for a few lucky spots). Thanks to the northwest wind flow, areas near I-77 and along the WV/VA state line may see a few flurries Friday morning, but majority of the viewing area will wake up with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures rebound back into the 40s for most locations with a gusty wind. (WDBJ Weather)

Waking up Saturday morning it will feel chilly! Temperatures will start us off in the 20s with afternoon highs warming int othe 40s and low 50s. Saturday looks dry with mostly sunny skies, so if you are wanting to do any activities outdoors this will be the best day this weekend. Winds will also start to calm down by the afternoon.

SUNDAY

Another system will enter from the southwest bringing more rain Sunday. If temperature profiles continue to trend cooler, we could see a wintry mix early Sunday morning in the mountains. This is almost the same setup we have seen all winter! For most of us, this will be another soaking rain that will impact everyone Sunday.

RAIN BEGINS Likely after sunrise Sunday - Arrives southwest to northeast RAIN ENDS After midnight; Sunday into Monday morning RAINFALL TOTALS Widespread rain likely reaching .25″ to .50″ with locally higher amounts SNOWFALL TOTALS (Mountains) Snowfall in the West Virginia mountains are likely to top 1-3″ in spots.

Rain returns Sunday morning with a wintry mix possible in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

Rain tapers off Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions and seasonable highs in the 40s. By Wednesday, another front will enter the region bringing additional rain chances.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week fairly dry with any leftover moisture producing snow showers in the higher elevations of West Virginia on Monday. We remain seasonable with highs in the 40s. There are some signs another system may try to enter the region by the middle of the week bringing yet another round of rain and perhaps some wintry mix for some.

The week starts with a lingering shower and even snow showers in the higher elevations. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

