Mornin’ Home Makeover: Tips for hosting game night

By Neesey Payne
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put your competitive edge to work over dinner by hosting an entertaining yet low-key evening for friends or family. Get ready to challenge each other’s wit, creativity, and skills with some timeless board games! Whether it’s Scrabble, Charades or an escape room. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some game night tips so it won’t be just another humdrum night at home when you host a game night packed full of surprises!

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

