Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday.

A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.

The medical examiner determined his cause of death to be homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Thomas’ girlfriend, Jamie Leigh Frazier, 25, of Dublin, was also missing. Investigators determined the pair was last seen on December 14, 2022.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Mark David Weiss, 52, of Draper killed both Frazier and Thomas and dumped their bodies into the river.

The following people have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Mark David Weiss age 52 of Draper was arrested for the following, (2) Felony Warrants for Second Degree Murder, (1) Felony Warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon, (2) Felony Warrants for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property over $1000 in Value, (2) Felony Warrants for Concealing a Dead Body, (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence. Weiss is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Ashley Nichole Edwards age 36 of Draper was arrested for the following, (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact and (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Terrence Wade Edwards age 57 of Draper was arrested for the following, (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact, (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property Over $1000 in Value and (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Nolan Michael Neil age 18 of Draper was arrested for the following, (2) Felony Warrants for Concealing a Dead Body, (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact, (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence and (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property Over $1000 in Value.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.