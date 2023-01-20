Birthdays
Parents weigh in on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools

Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with...
Bedford County Public Schools plans to return to five days per week of in-person learning with a virtual option available for some students.(WDBJ7)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The discussion on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools led the School Board to host a special session to give parents and community members a chance to voice their opinion.

”Before I got up to speak this evening, I forwarded you a petition from 96 Bedford County residents that are being impacted by this potential rezoning effort. I challenge you to read those comments of the real families and how it will negatively affect their lives by making this decision,” said one parent.

BCPS said they are weighing their options to relieve overcrowding, make better use of existing capacity and address the addition of new developments bringing in more families.

The redistricting would primarily focus on Forest Elementary, New London Academy, Otter River Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

Option one for redistricting in Bedford County.
Option one for redistricting in Bedford County.(Will Thomas)
Bedford County Redistricting Option 2.
Bedford County Redistricting Option 2.(Will Thomas)
Bedford County Redistricting Option 3.
Bedford County Redistricting Option 3.(Will Thomas)

The majority of the school board members present were in favor of not redistricting, but if they had to choose, it’d be a modified version of option three without adding modulars.

The decision will be made on how the school board would like to move forward at their meeting in February.

You can find the full meeting on the Bedford County Public Schools YouTube here.

