Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

Janice Marshall mugshot
Janice Marshall mugshot(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on Willis Gap Road regarding a woman accused of trying to stab a man. Deputies found Marshall and a man in the home, as well as a knife with which, according to Sheriff Smith, Marshall had tried to stab the man and allegedly said she “wished she had killed him.”

The victim didn’t sustain any significant injuries, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Chandler Scott is one of the students featured in an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with...
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 20, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 20, 2023
The National Weather Service continues the Wind Advisory through 4pm.
Friday, January 20 Morning FastCast
Northside Boys Take on Cave Spring
Northside Boys Take on Cave Spring