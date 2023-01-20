Birthdays
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

Opportunity to learn more about how the city operates
(Will Thomas)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?

There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.

Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator. joins us on Here @ Home to discuss how this course is designed, and what participants will experience during all nine sessions.

Classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building Thursday evenings beginning March 16 through May 11. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website, roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

