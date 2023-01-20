Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke County Public Schools has a new cell phone policy

Cellphones
Cellphones(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board adopted a cellphone guideline for students.

Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High School students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.

Before this policy, cell phone usage was up to teachers to decide. Officials say the new standards will support both students and teachers.

What our teachers have reported it’s becoming a real issue in class. Just in terms of daily function. You know students paying attention to the lesson not being able to be focused and it’s nobody’s fault,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “It’s just human nature to react to what’s going on around you. And if you have those distractions it’s really hard for students to engage and pay attention to the learning they’re supposed to be doing.”

The school board also adopted a resolution declaring a Global Day of Unplugging from sundown on March 3 to sundown on March 4. Global Day of Unplugging is an international effort to voluntarily restrict the usage of technology for 24 hours. This is done to bring awareness to the harmful effects of prolonged usage of smartphones and computers can have on mental and physical health.

“While technology can be a great resource when used appropriately, we recognize our students and staff need to take breaks from electronic screens,” said Brent Hudson, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. “We are pleased to be part of Global Day of Unplugging and we encourage our students and our staff to unplug for the day and enjoy the world around us,” Hudson said.

“Many teens are spending multiple hours a day watching or using smartphone screens,” said Nicely. “Studies have shown that long-term exposure to the blue light from these devices can harm sleep patterns and can contribute to mental health concerns.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

The Roanoke City Public Schools logo at its administration building on Wednesday.
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
Disturbance at Martinsville basketball game
Attendance restrictions in place for Martinsville basketball games after fight at previous game
Chatham Hall riding academy
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
Chandler Scott is one of the students featured in an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with...
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel