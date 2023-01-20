Birthdays
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023.

It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k.

The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful locations, to promote healthy activity that will get people out into nature and the mountains of SW Virginia, and to help each race venue by promoting its location, provide trail maintenance, and give it monetary support to keep it growing and getting better.

Josh Gilbert, co-owner of Mountain Junkies LLC, stopped by 7@four with his wife Gina to preview the trail series.

Click here for more information.

