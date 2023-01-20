Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday.

Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged.

At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.

Suspect Reeves was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and remains at the hospital after having been charged. The other suspect, Hunt, was found nearby within minutes of the shots-fired report. He was uninjured and taken into custody. Two guns believed to have been used in this incident were also found by officers.

Reeves, 23 of Madison Heights, is charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge Firearm within the City of Lynchburg, and Property Damage. Hunt, 23 of Lynchburg, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg, and Property Damage. Hunt is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

