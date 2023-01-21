Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has announced plans for a celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes, who died due to injuries sustained in a boating accident earlier this week.

Walkes, a 25-year-old defender, suffered the fatal injuries in south Florida on Wednesday. He passed away at the hospital on Thursday.

Forever with us.



Rest easy, Anton. pic.twitter.com/V3XMNYQGyj — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 20, 2023

In the hours following his death, Charlotte FC supporters lined the gates of Bank of America Stadium with flowers, signs and jerseys.

Tributes poured in from across the city, country and football landscape everywhere.

On Tuesday, supporters will be invited to a celebration of life at Bank of America Stadium.

The stadium’s East Gate will open at 2 p.m., with the ceremony slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear black Charlotte FC gear and ‘Newly Minted’ kits.

Matchday stadium protocols and policies will be in place, including clear bag policies, and attendees will be responsible for their own parking arrangements.

