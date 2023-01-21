Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul.

“It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue.

Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in for the next nine days to enjoy what restaurant week has to offer.

“Every year that we participate, we try to throw something more fun on the menu, something different. We added a couple of desserts this year as well as some of our soup options,” said Fisher.

“As of today, it’s another lunch special with curry chicken and a brown stew chicken and we also have an island feast,” said Williams.

Besides serving up specials, the restaurants look forward to a little boom in business after the busy holidays.

“This kind of boosts the restaurant incentive down here, because now people have a reason to come for restaurant week,” said Williams.

“January normally is kind of one of the slower months for restaurants. So they did it in the perfect month, it really helps out,” said Fisher.

Though these restaurants all operate on their own, seeing success in weeks like these is a win for the downtown community as whole.

“We always like to really support heavy on other small businesses of course. We really are just a big community,” said Fisher.

“It means a lot to me because it makes me know that the unity is collectively towards helping each other grow. So this is really helpful on all different walks of cuisine,” said Williams.

Restaurant week runs until January 29th. You can find the participating restaurants and ways you might be able to win a gift card here.

