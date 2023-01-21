Dry today; Cooler and soggy on Sunday

Dry and seasonable today

A cold, soaking rain is expected on Sunday

Light wintry mix possible

SATURDAY

A few clouds and a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds look to decrease allowing for some sunshine allowing highs to warm into the 40s and low 50s. We will stay dry today and clouds will increase tonight.

Dry and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Our next system will enter from the southwest bringing mostly a cold rain Sunday. A few areas (high elevations primarily) will see a light wintry mix at times. This is pretty much the same setup we have seen all winter. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 4AM Sunday morning through 4PM for the chance for some light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet;.

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN BEGINS Likely before sunrise Sunday - Arrives southwest to northeast RAIN ENDS Sunday evening into Monday morning RAINFALL TOTALS Widespread rain likely reaching .25″ to .50″ SNOWFALL TOTALS (Mountains) Snowfall in the West Virginia mountains are likely to top 1-3″ in spots.

A light wintry mix is possible Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will stay on the chilly end Sunday with highs only in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK

Precipitation tapers off Monday (few snow showers still for West Virginia; flurries west of the parkway) and Tuesday with dry conditions and seasonable highs in the 40s. We remain seasonable all week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s/30s. Our next system arrives on Wednesday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

