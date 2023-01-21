Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Four people displaced after early morning house fire in NE Roanoke

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were called to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE.
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were called to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Northeast Roanoke Saturday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue NE. Units found flames showing from the roof, where one person was trapped, according to fire officials.

Fire-EMS personnel rescued the trapped civilian and evacuated four additional residents, and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four residents were displaced.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical. Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $30,000.

No injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
Janice Marshall mugshot
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - January 21
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - January 21
Pet Stories - Swanson
Pet Stories - Swanson
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+
Saturday Morning Weather Update on WDBJ+
Saturday Morning Update