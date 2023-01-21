Four people displaced after early morning house fire in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Northeast Roanoke Saturday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue NE. Units found flames showing from the roof, where one person was trapped, according to fire officials.

Fire-EMS personnel rescued the trapped civilian and evacuated four additional residents, and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four residents were displaced.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical. Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $30,000.

No injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported.

