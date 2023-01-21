Pet Stories: Swanson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Swanson! He is a two-year-old cat looking for his forever home.

He loves to explore and would love to have places to climb like a cat tree or shelving to climb on. He is extremely playful and loves attention.

He does well with other cats and really likes playing with kittens.

Kitten and dog fosters are needed, if you are interested you can apply online. The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual ‘Sit, Stay, Give’ fundraiser in March.

If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours.

Artist get ready!

‘Best in Show’ will take place in March so get your canvases ready for this event.

You can visit RVSPCA.org/events to get your entries in. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Swanson, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247 or visit their website.

If you are in need of assistance with your pet, don’t hesitate to call

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.