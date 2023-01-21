Birthdays
Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

